Metalloinvest: S&P withdraws credit ratings

Moscow, Russia - 1 April 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") withdraws the Company's corporate credit ratings, including long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings for Holding Co. Metalloinvest JSC and senior unsecured rating of Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C.

According to S&P statement, the agency is withdrawing its ratings following the decision of the European Union (EU) to ban the provision of credit ratings to legal persons, entities, and bodies established in Russia.

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis

(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

