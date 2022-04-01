Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A3KXWK ISIN: XS2400040973  
Frankfurt
01.04.22
09:54 Uhr
20,090 Euro
+4,450
+28,45 %
Dow Jones News
01.04.2022 | 17:49
Metalloinvest: S&P withdraws credit ratings

DJ S&P withdraws credit ratings

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) S&P withdraws credit ratings 01-Apr-2022 / 18:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S&P withdraws credit ratings

Moscow, Russia - 1 April 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") withdraws the Company's corporate credit ratings, including long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings for Holding Co. Metalloinvest JSC and senior unsecured rating of Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C.

According to S&P statement, the agency is withdrawing its ratings following the decision of the European Union (EU) to ban the provision of credit ratings to legal persons, entities, and bodies established in Russia.

# # # #

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis

(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  153213 
EQS News ID:  1318565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
