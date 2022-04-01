Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2F1 ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2022 | 17:56
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that all resolutions failed to pass at the General Meeting of the Company held today.

Resolutions

Votes For

Votes Against

% of Shares

% of Shares

1

To remove Andrew Male from office as Chairman

4.73%

95.27%

2

Reduce any board members' salaries by 75%

3.97%

96.03%

3

Conduct a strategic review and put the Company up for sale

1.52%

98.48%

4

Review the financial history of the Company

3.54%

96.46%

5

Operate the Company self-sufficiently and halt all marketing spend

1.50%

98.50%

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group, commented, "We would like to thank shareholders for their continued support of Love Hemp and for sharing our belief in the potential of this company. Since its foundation, Love Hemp's growth trajectory has been unparalleled, earning and upholding the brand's "best in class" reputation. The result of today's meeting allows the Board to refocus its efforts on the pipeline of growth opportunities for Love Hemp, including the up-listing to the London Stock Exchange Main Market. We look forward to keeping shareholders updated as Love Hemp's journey progresses."

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane/Nilesh Patel

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners/nilesh@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe / Alice McLaren

BlytheRay

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheray.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group isa brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695690/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Result-of-General-Meeting

LOVE HEMP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.