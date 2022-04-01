EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Change of Investment Manager

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Change of Investment Manager

As detailed in the stock exchange announcement dated 25 October 2021, the Company intends to change the Company's management arrangements by becoming a self-managed investment trust.

The change in management structure is subject to the Company being approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") as a small registered alternative investment fund manager ("AIFM"). An application for registration has been submitted to the FCA and it is hoped that approval will be received in the next few months. Once the Company has been approved to act as its own AIFM, the Company's current management arrangements will cease and a new sub-advisory agreement will be entered into with Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited ("FTIML").

In preparation for this change and to ensure continuity of the Company's investment management function, the Board has agreed to an interim transfer of the Company's investment management responsibilities pending the Company's approval to act as its own AIFM and the completion of the new arrangements.

The Company therefore announces that, with effect from 1 April 2022, the Company's delegated investment management function has transferred from Edinburgh Partners Limited ("EPL") to FTIML. FTIML and EPL are members of the same group of companies, the Franklin Templeton Group. Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited, which is also a member of the Franklin Templeton Group, continues to act as the Company's AIFM and Dr Nairn continues to act as the Company's portfolio manager. FTIML's appointment is in substitution for, and on materially the same commercial terms, as the existing delegated investment management agreement with EPL.

1 April 2022

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF