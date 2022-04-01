Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022

GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Borregaard ASA

The following information is based on a press release from Borregaard ASA (BRG,
NO0010657505) published on February 2, 2022. 

BRG will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 2.25 per share,
effective April 8, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053955
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
