Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: 8EB1 
Berlin
01.04.22
18:55 Uhr
0,034 Euro
+0,000
+0,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2022 | 18:44
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexera Energy Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY), (OTC:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Corporation. At the request of the Corporation's Audit Committee the previous auditors resigned as auditors of the Company March 28, 2022. There were no disagreements, unresolved issues, or consultations with the previous auditors.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695699/Nexera-Energy-Inc-Announces-Change-Of-Auditor

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
