Nexera Energy Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY), (OTC:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Corporation. At the request of the Corporation's Audit Committee the previous auditors resigned as auditors of the Company March 28, 2022. There were no disagreements, unresolved issues, or consultations with the previous auditors.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

