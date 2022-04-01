EZVIZ Inc.: EZVIZ launches new AI camera, the C6, boosting the smart home experience for families with pets and kids during this Ramadan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, global leader in smart home technologies, helps families celebrate the spirits of loving and caring in Ramadan, by unveiling its newest smart home camera C6. Boosted by Artificial Intelligence, the C6 is designed to ease the anxiety of busy parents and pet owners, offering a chance to capture and record every important moment at home. It sends users alerts upon detection of a variety of events, including people walking by, jumpy animals, and sudden loud noises. Now, even busy parents can check up on their home and family remotely. They can receive calls from the kids, get mobile notifications, and view any missed moment on the camera.

Capture moments of love

During Ramadan, companionship of families and friends consists a crucial part. Born with the idea of "always being together," the C6 can be used as a smart baby monitor or a pet camera for any Arabian modern home. With such idea, EZVIZ also initiate its online campaign CaptureMomentsOfLove to encourage sharing and cherishing across the Middle East. Users can join @ @ezviz_mena on instagram to post memorable life moments of kids or pets under the hashtag CaptureMomentsOfLove, with chances to win the new product for free.

Cute and compact, the C6 pans and tilts to provide panoramic views of any indoor space, and renders every detail in 2K+ video clarity. With EZVIZ's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, the C6 detects and records people and pet activities in particular, then sends alerts to free users from constantly checking their live video feed. Embedded AI empowers the C6 to track a moving object upon detection. This way, whether it's the first time a little one walks past the camera or the cat plays with its tail, the C6 can capture and keep it clearly.

What's better, the loud sounds such as a crying baby or a broken vase will be detected, as the C6 picks up sudden sharp noises as well. For needy children, when the camera detects a waving hand, a video call will be sent to the user's mobile phone.

Want to be the first to unbox the EZVIZ C6 camera? Join EZVIZ's official account @ezviz_mena in the celebration of love and gratitude under the Instagram hashtag CaptureMomentsOfLove.

