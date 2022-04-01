SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy Reports Record Revenue of $162 Million for 2021

Company announces 2022 revenue guidance of $200-220 million

SPI Energy to host conference call to discuss 2021 results on April 4, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights:

Net sales were $162.0 million in 2021, up 16.9% from $138.6 million in 2020

Total assets increased to $228.8 million, up 5.4% from $217.0 million in 2020

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.8 million as of December 31, 2021

"I'm proud to report our team delivered strong double-digit top-line growth again in 2021," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "Importantly, we fortified our foundations in multiple business segments, including expanding our residential solar operations and product offerings, launching new utility and commercial-scale solar projects, driving innovation and commercial success in our burgeoning EV segment, and strengthening our team at all levels and across all of our organizations."

2021 Business Highlights:

Solar & Battery Storage Business

Completed asset acquisition of consumer contracts from Petersen-Dean, one of the largest full-service, privately held roofing and solar companies in the US

Started construction of a 712kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project in Oahu, Hawaii with loan financing secured through Orange Power

SolarJuice subsidiary signed contract with Australia's Aboriginal Housing Office to supply up to 2600 properties with solar PV systems

Launched new Solar4America website showcasing solar/battery/smart roofing products and services

Signed agreement to acquire 6.5MW solar PV and 5.45Mwh energy storage project in Massachusetts

Launched Solar4America high-efficiency solar module for US residential solar market

Partnered with Common Energy to connect new community solar projects to the Oregon electrical grid

Launched Solar4America residential battery storage solution and commercial/industrial outdoor energy storage cabinet

Launched Solar4America cloud-based solar monitoring and maintenance program

SolarJuice surpasses 2GW of string inverter sales in Australia

Launched Solar4America store on Amazon

EV Business

Partnered with Icona Design to collaborate on all-electric passenger and commercial vehicle designs

Announced board approval and filed with SEC for carve out IPO of Phoenix Motorcars

Deployed first two all-electric service trucks to City of Woodland, California in collaboration with Pacific Gas & Electric

Launched full range of EV charging solutions for US market

Surpassed three million all-electric miles milestone for Phoenix Motorcar EVs

Entered electric scooter market through EdisonFuture's acquisition of Shared Technologies assets

Launched Zoomer 2 scooter through RideZoomers subsidiary

Launched Amazon store for RideZoomers electric scooters

Continued development of EdisonFuture next-generation electric pickup truck

Filed design patent for solar retractable roof for EdisonFuture electric pickup truck

Continued development of EdisonFuture next-generation all-electric solar delivery van

Launched long-life cycle lithium-ion electric forklift

Secured long-term supply agreement with leading global battery manufacturer

Corporate

Issued four $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory notes, each with $20 per share conversion price

Completed $14.7 million at-the-market registered direct offering

Fully repaid $13.4 million convertible promissory note issue to Union Sky Holding Group in 2014

Key management appointments: Janet Jie Chen, 20+ year finance veteran, as CFO of SPI Randolph Conone, 30+ year finance and law veteran, as SVP Investor Relations and Finance of SPI Former Tesla employee, Edmund Shen, as VP of Product Management and Supply Chain for Phoenix Motorcars Former Daimler and Karma Automotive executive Lance Zhou, Ph.D. appointed as CEO of Phoenix Motorcars Auto tech veteran Ron Iacobelli as CTO of Phoenix Motorcars Former General Motors technical specialist Tony Zhou as SVP Autonomous Driving Solar industry veteran Kemp Qiu as Chief Products Officer of Solar4America Former Tesla/Solar City sales director Jason Lally as VP of Sales and Franchise Development of Solar4America

Signed office/warehouse lease in Preston Tech Center in Livermore, California for Solar4America

Expanded R&D and production capabilities of Phoenix Motorcars with move to larger facility in Anaheim, California

Relocated SPI corporate headquarters to Santa Clara, California

Acquired 140,000 sq. ft. Sunergy PV solar plant in Sacramento, California

"While logistics and supply chain challenges remain a factor globally, we expect revenue of $200 million to $220 million in 2022," continued Mr. Peng. "With multiple business lines addressing multi-billiondollar opportunities within the rapidly expanding global renewable energy and EV markets, SPI is well positioned to unlock substantial value as we accelerate growth in the quarters ahead. Our residential solar business is expected to remain a primary revenue driver in 2022, with EV sales accelerating as the year progresses, ultimately helping to drive overall revenue to $200 million to $220 million for the year."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Event: SPI Energy 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-877-425-9470 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0878 (International)

Conf. ID: 3728652

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 19, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13728652.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties.

