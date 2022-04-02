Announcing the Launch of Self-Storage Fund of America and an Opportunity for People to Invest in the New Company

Self-Storage Fund of America Will Acquire and Operate Self-Storage Facilities in the Southeastern United States and Texas

PEACHTREE CITY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2022 / Self-Storage Fund of America is pleased to announce the launch of the company as well as an opportunity for people to invest in the new business.

To learn more about Self-Storage Fund of America, please visit https://self-storagefundofamerica.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Self-Storage Fund of America is currently looking for accredited investors with an annual income of at least $200K or a net worth of at least $1 million to invest a minimum of $25K in the new company. For people who are interested in self-storage investing as well as those who are more experienced in real estate investing, this is an outstanding opportunity.

"Our goal is to have investments totaling $7.8 million, and our investors will earn passive income," the spokesperson noted, adding that even though Self-Storage Fund of America just launched, they already have their first self-storage facility under contract.

Self-Storage Fund of America has a great deal of experience in real estate, property management, development, construction and self-storage.

People who are interested in the investment opportunity can visit the Self-Storage Fund of America, LLC 506(c) Investor Portal; there they can read more about the investment opportunity.

"Once people are registered, they will be able to access the Private Placement Memorandum, which outlines our company and gives greater detail about our offering, as well as access our SEC filing and view in real time the offering metrics of how far along we are in the offering process," the spokesperson noted.

Investors can also view company contact information in the portal and, if they desire, easily upgrade their account. Once an account has been upgraded, investors in Self-Storage Fund of America will be able to complete subscription documents and see specific information for investing and instructions on the transfer of investment funds.

About Self-Storage Fund of America

Self-Storage Fund of America, LLC was founded to acquire and operate self-storage facilities in the Southeastern United States and Texas. Self-Storage Fund of America will utilize the company Sponsor's extensive industry knowledge and experience combined with the latest advances in self-storage technology, including automated locks, remotely controlled systems, kiosks, and computer software to run its unmanned self-storage facilities. For more information, please visit https://self-storagefundofamerica.com/.

