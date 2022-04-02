Federation of World Peace and Love: FOWPAL Invites Everyone to Observe the Third International Day of Conscience on April 5

"Let us sow the seeds of conscience in education, saving the world with conscience education." ~ Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL



LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2022from 3:00-5:00 pm GMT on that day, with a focus on conscience education , integrating the balance between the development of technology and spirituality to build character in younger generations and help the world move toward a better and more stable future.

FOWPALfirmly believes that conscience is the key to resolving all problems. It launched the movement of An Era of Conscience in 2014, and beginning in 2018, it collaborated with the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Bahrain, Kiribati, Equatorial Guinea, and other countries on a draft resolution titled "Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience." On July 25, 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the draft resolution submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, declaring April 5 as the International Day of Conscience.

Thereafter, FOWPAL has been engaged in activities each month to honor various UN-designated days, with an emphasis on conscience, uniting global citizens to act with conscience, transforming their communities, countries, and the world. To date, it has held more than 60 such events, where leaders from all walks of life from around the world have shared their insights on fostering sustainable development through conscience, urging the world to work together to promote a culture of peace with love and conscience.

The promotion of International Day of Conscience is gaining momentum around the world. Last month, a webinar on the International Day of Education organized by FOWPAL was broadcast on MNN titled "Transforming Education with Love and Conscience," highlighting, "The core value of education lies in inspiring people's conscience and self-awareness, thereby shaping individuals and the landscape of future society. The most important education for everyone from birth to death is conscience education." Through the power of education for all, the promotion of the movement of An Era of Conscience is expected to inspire global citizens' conscience and good deeds to create a future of love and peace together.

To commemorate the third International Day of Conscience, FOWPAL not only will host online events on April 5, but also has organized a series of activities with various organizations around the world since April 1, aiming to gather conscience advice from all walks of life and inject positive energy for the sustainable development of the Earth. The International Day of Conscience is a day for all of humanity, and everyone's conscience and good deeds, great or small, are powerful forces in changing the world. FOWPAL invites everyone to send their conscience words and actionsor post them on its social media pages, such as Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

FOWPAL also invites schools of all levels worldwide to observe this day during the week of April 5, and the citizens of the world are welcome to use them to foster positive values. They are also encouraged to send FOWPAL recordings (videos, articles, photos, etc.) of their practice and promotion of conscience-driven education. As a result, thoughts and actions of conscience will spread throughout the world, positively impacting everyone.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has shocked the entire world. The global community shares a common destiny, and the war's brutality and casualties have deepened global citizens' aspirations for peace. With a song titled " A Prayer for Peace " and another prayerfor the world, FOWPAL hopes that the deceased will rest in peace and the survivors will be comforted. It prays for an end to the war and people's suffering so that people can return to their safe and stable lives as soon as possible and work together to bring about world peace.

The pandemic is still raging around the world, so people must exercise caution. FOWPAL has been sharing a one-minute video, featuring useful tips for epidemic prevention titled " 3 Don'ts, 5 Do's and 6 tips ," encouraging everyone to share it widely through their platforms to benefit the people of the world. FOWPAL's President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze emphasizes, "With conscience, comes a peaceful world; with happiness, comes a joyful family." FOWPAL hopes that everyone's conscience will be awakened and that everyone will work together for a peaceful and sustainable future!

About the Federation of World Peace and Love: Established in 2000 in the United States by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, FOWPAL is an international love and peace organization, with members from around the world. Guided by the principle of "Changing the world for the better starting with one good thought," it aims to promote world peace and love through various activities such as world summits of love and peace, ceremonies of ringing the "Bell of World Peace and Love ," and cultural exchange performances . To date, 399 prominent figures from 122 countries have rung the Bell, made their wishes for love and peace, and pledged to work for the world's sustainable future. Among them are 43 heads of state and government, seven Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and other visionary leaders.

