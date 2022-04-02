Anzeige
Neue Mega-Fusion im amerikanischen Cannabissektor - viele MSO's sind profitabel!
02.04.2022 | 22:40
Ferrero voluntarily recalls selected batches of Kinder Surprise in the UK and Ireland as a precaution

LONDON, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero is co-operating with the UK Food Standards Agency and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella. Although none of our Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, and we have received no consumer complaints, we are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority.

As a precaution, we have taken the decision to voluntarily recall Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 pack in the UK and Ireland with Best Before Dates between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022 . These products are manufactured in Belgium.

We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase. If you have one of these products, you are advised not to consume it. Please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland.

We take food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter.

Ferrero voluntarily recalls selected batches of Kinder Surprise in the UK and Ireland as a precaution (PRNewsfoto/Ferrero)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779330/Ferrero_1.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
