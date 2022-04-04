EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO, or the "Company"), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of first electric vehicle (EV) network powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that members of its senior management team, including Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, will meet with investors on Monday, April 4, 2022 through Friday, April 8, 2022 in Europe.

In conjunction with the investor meetings, EVgo has made available an updated investor presentation which will be accessible ahead of Monday's meetings on the Events Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.evgo.com/.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 850 charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 340,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

