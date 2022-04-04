Cross-border eCommerce to Exceed $2 Trillion for First Time in 2023

A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of cross-border eCommerce will exceed $2.1 trillion in 2023, from $1.9 trillion in 2022. This growth of over 13% in a single year reflects the increasing success of marketplaces which offer goods across borders, as well as the rising viability of cross-border sales as an eCommerce model.

The new research, Cross-border eCommerce: Emerging Opportunities, Future Challenges Market Forecasts 2022-2026, found that as eCommerce models diversify, including models such as buy now pay later and click and collect, cross-border options must also keep pace, by agreeing local distribution and payment partnerships. The research recommends cross-border eCommerce vendors offer localised eCommerce models, or they will lose out to options that better serve consumer appetites.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: How the Globalised Economy Is Driving Cross-border eCommerce

Marketplace Model Critical to Cross-border Growth

The research found the marketplace model, where large vendors, such as Amazon or Wish.com, sell goods to users on behalf of cross-border vendors, will be critical to growth. This model represents an easy way to access a large audience, while ensuring accepting payments and other logistical issues are seamlessly handled.

Research co-author Nick Maynard elaborated: "The marketplace model within eCommerce takes the complexity away, meaning that cross-border merchants can provide a localised service. As such, marketplaces are an excellent way to gain immediate access to an existing user base, albeit one that can be restrictive compared with having a direct-to-consumer relationship."

Physical Goods Dominating Cross-border eCommerce Spend

The research found physical goods will account for over 97% of cross-border eCommerce spend in 2023, with digital goods making up the remainder. It identified the maturity of cross-border export of physical goods as a business model as a major factor in this difference, as well as increasingly cost-conscious end users. The research recommends payments vendors support a wide range of local payment methods, in order to capitalise on this sizeable opportunity.

Cross-border eCommerce market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/cross-border-ecommerce-research-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/how-the-globalised-economy-is-driving-cross-border

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005021/en/

Contacts:

Contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com