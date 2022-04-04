Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - PROSPECTING LICENCES IN LONGFORD-DOWN MASSIF

4 April 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

PROSPECTING LICENCES GRANTED IN LONGFORD-DOWN MASSIF

Three new Prospecting Licences granted

Gold and base metal potential

Licences to be transferred to Joint Venture Company

Joint Venture holdings In Longford-Down Massif To Reach c.1,000km2

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce it has been granted three further prospecting licences, PL3131, PL4554 and PL4559, in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland covering an area of100 sq km (39 sq miles).

Application for these prospecting licences was made prior to the completion of the Joint Venture Agreement with Demir Export A.? ("Demir Export"), which was announced by the Company on 31 March 2022.

It is intended that application will be made for the licences granted to be transferred to Conroy Gold (Longford-Down) Limited, one of the Joint Venture Companies established pursuant to the JV with Demir Export, which would bring to fifteen the total number of licences held by the Joint Venture in the Longford-Down Massif.

The licences granted are considered to have potential for both gold and base metals and, when transferred, will bring the area held by the Joint Venture in the Longford-Down Massif, on which a district scale gold trend extending over 65km (40 miles) has been discovered, to nearly 1,000km2.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am very pleased that these additional licences have been granted which add considerable additional, and attractive, acreage for exploration in the Longford-Down Massif where our Joint Venture with Demir Export is looking, at Clontibret, to develop a gold mine and where we have announced a drilling programme commencing later this month."

