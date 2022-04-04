Aerocompact's new XM-P system was designed for use on all batten heights on pitched tiled roofs. It claims the system can eliminate the need for different types of roof hooks.Aerocompact, an Austrian mounting systems supplier, has developed a new roof hook system with a sheet metal replacement tile that can be used for PV systems that have to withstand significant snow loads. The XM-P system was designed to be used on all batten heights on pitched tiled roofs and is claimed to eliminate the need for different types of roof hooks. Aerocompact claims it can withstand snow loads of up to 4.7 kN. ...

