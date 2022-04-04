In Wood Mackenzie's solar installer Leaderboard, Freedom Forever overtakes Tesla in the top three spot for the first time.From pv magazine USA US residential solar grew nearly 30% year on year and reached a record-breaking 4.2GW of new installations in 2021. This is a significant accomplishment, considering the challenges faced last year including volatile supply chains, rising system prices, labor shortages, and policy uncertainty. Wood Mackenzie reports that Freedom Forever, a California-based solar installer, secured nearly 4% of the US residential solar market share last year, overtaking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...