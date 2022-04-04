Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2PAH3 ISIN: AU0000032377 Ticker-Symbol: 4SF 
Frankfurt
04.04.22
08:10 Uhr
0,344 Euro
+0,010
+2,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARDOC GOLD LIMITED0,344+2,99 %
COLFAX CORPORATION35,800+1,13 %
MFA FINANCIAL INC3,714+2,03 %
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA22,600+1,57 %
PEOPLES UNITED FINANCIAL INC17,860+1,57 %
SYNACT PHARMA AB17,0000,00 %
TALGO SA3,790-5,37 %
VERSO CORPORATION24,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.