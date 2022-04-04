Storytel submits letter of commitment to Science Based Targets initiative

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel, one of the world's largest streaming services for audiobooks and e-books, has submitted a letter of commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Storytel will set ambitious climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement within the next 24 months with the long-term goal of net-zero emissions well before 2050.

In connection with Storytel's 2021 Sustainability Report, the company announced that a letter of commitment has been submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It is a commitment to set ambitious climate goals and an emission reduction plan in line with the Paris Agreement to prevent the worst effects of global warming. Storytel's 2021 Sustainability Report contains a full-scope report of the company's emissions in accordance with the GHG protocol international standard. The commitment to SBTi means that Storytel pledges to halve the company's emissions before 2030 and reach net-zero emissions well before 2050.

"Storytel is proud to announce our commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative which also reflects our mission to contribute to a more sustainable world. With a vision of making the world a more empathetic place, our greater ambition is to be a strong advocate for reading and well-being by bringing stories into the world," says Ingrid Bojner, interim CEO of Storytel.

Once committed, Storytel will become one of over 2,000 companies that have committed or set goals in accordance with Science Based Targets. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In 2021, Storytel became a participant in the UN Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative for companies. Storytel also set up a sustainability committee on the Board of Directors that leads and monitors sustainability work.

