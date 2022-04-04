Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Oneflow AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (154/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Oneflow AB, company registration number 556903-2989, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Oneflow AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 8, 2022 As per today's date the company has a total of 18,311,955 shares. Shares Short name: ONEF ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,426,746 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017564461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556903-2989 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 8, 2022, up to and including April 11, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 21-22 and page 72 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.