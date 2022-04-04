Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Portugal by Great Place to Work, ranking 11th on the list in the Medium Organisation category. This is the first time the Firm has participated in this country-specific programme, with this award following Ryan's previous recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in Portugal earlier this year.

Organisations are ranked based on employee survey findings across four key areas, including innovation by all, values, trust, and leadership effectiveness, with Ryan scoring highly in all categories. Nearly 60 companies participated in this prestigious programme category.

"We are thrilled to rank in the Best Workplaces in Portugal list for the first time," said Managing Director and Vice President Ben Knock. "This is a testament to the team who collectively have created a psychologically safe working environment built on trust and continuous feedback, allowing ideas to be heard and innovation to take place."

"Being ranked in the Best Workplaces in Portugal list in the first year of entering the programme is a true reflection of achieving both personal and professional success at Ryan," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "I am incredibly proud of our team members for achieving this remarkable feat in such a short time, creating a culture built on trust, respect, and employee well-being. Thank you for your dedication to making Ryan a best workplace in Portugal."

"Ryan has built a global workplace culture based on trust, integrity, and generosity, with continuous improvement and innovation playing key roles," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "I am delighted that our Portugal team has been recognised with this prestigious award; this will set the benchmark for future progress, so we may continue to serve our team and clients well."

To view the complete results of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Portugal, click here.

