- (PLX AI) - Sonova is approaching full valuation, with little potential for additional multiple expansion, analysts at Carnegie said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to CHF 410 from CHF 420
- • After strong margin development in 2020-22, margin growth is likely to stall in 2022/23, the analysts said
- • With a premium of 20% vs. Demant at the high-end of historical valuation ranges, Sonova is approaching peak levels: Carnegie
