The Croatian authorities plan to auction off 300MW of PV, 300MW of wind, 8MW of biomass and biogas, 4MW of small hydropower, and 10MW of geothermal power.Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije (HROTE), the Croatian electricity and gas regulator, has launched an auction to allocate 322 MW of renewable energy capacity to developers. The Croatian authorities want to auction off 300MW of PV, 300MW of wind, 8MW of biomass and biogas, 4MW of small hydropower, and 10MW of geothermal power. For solar and geothermal, project sizes will have to exceed 500kW, while for wind projects this threshold has been set ...

