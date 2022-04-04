Quantum Energy Partners: 547 Energy Finalizes Initial Commitment to Aer Soléir, an Integrated European Onshore Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Platform

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 547 Energy International LLC ("547 Energy"), the global clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners ("Quantum"), today announced that it has committed $250 million of equity funding to Aer Soléir, an onshore wind, solar and energy storage company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Aer Soléir's strategy is to support Europe's ambition to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050 by developing, constructing, owning and operating renewable energy projects throughout Europe.



Aer Soléir is comprised of 20 employees who are actively sourcing development-stage projects across the European Union. The company is led by its two Founding Partners, Andy Kinsella, as Chief Executive Officer, and Manus O'Donnell as Chief Financial Officer. Both Andy and Manus will also support Aer Soléir's growth as Board Directors. Andy Kinsella brings over 35 years of experience in the international energy sector to the business. He has held leadership positions at companies including Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB), ESB International, GE, Siemens and most recently Mainstream Renewable Power where he served as CEO. Manus O'Donnell was most recently Chief Investment Officer of NTR plc, a Dublin-based investor in, and asset manager of, renewable energy projects with a focus on wind, solar and storage projects in Europe and the U.S. He previously held senior financial leadership positions in Mainstream Renewable Power and Airtricity.

Andy Kinsella, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Aer Soléir, remarked, "We have built a world-class team that is fostering early-stage development and guiding projects successfully through licensing, financing, engineering, construction and operation. As we grow, we are guided by our mission to develop and build best-in-class, large-scale renewable energy transition projects that will provide material, long-lasting economic benefits to communities across Europe."

Manus O'Donnell, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Aer Soléir, said, "The timing could not be better to launch Aer Soléir, a European-focused renewable energy platform. We are pleased to have the expertise and the capital that 547 Energy provides, and we look forward to growing our partnerships with emerging developers across Europe."

Gabriel Alonso, Chief Executive Officer of 547 Energy, said, "Andy and Manus have assembled a deeply experienced and talented team that will support Europe's near-term renewable energy targets and ambition to transition to a clean energy economy. We are confident in Andy, Manus and the team's ability to grow Aer Soléir into a leading European pure-play renewable energy developer, as the team works to develop the projects needed to transition to a clean energy economy."

"The demand for renewable energy projects to accomplish Europe's energy transition is staggering" said Sean O'Donnell, Partner and Head of Energy Transition at Quantum. "We are pleased to back Andy, Manus and the Aer Soléir team as they work to identify, invest in and guide major renewable energy assets to operation."

About Aer Soléir

Aer Soléir is a values-driven company with a clear sense of vision and mission. As a focused European renewable energy company, we invest in sustainable infrastructure projects from early-stage development and beyond. Leveraging our deep experience in renewable energy and strategic investment, we form alliances with local partners to support and accelerate new opportunities to develop, construct, own, and operate utility scale, onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects throughout Europe.

For more information on Aer Soléir, please visit https://www.aersoleir.com

email info@aersoleir.com

About 547 Energy

547 Energy aims to maximize value for its investors by partnering with leading entrepreneurs who are driving growth in the clean energy economy. To date, 547 Energy has invested in ConnectGen, BlueFloat Energy, Aer Soléir, certain affiliates of ENORA S.A., and NetOn. 547 Energy was founded and is led by industry veteran Gabriel Alonso and is backed by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading provider of capital to the global energy industry. For more information on 547 Energy, please visit www.547energy.com, email info@547energy.comor contact Jeff Muir at jmuir@547energy.com.

Why the name 547 Energy?

The human eye sees color over wavelengths ranging approximately from 400 nanometers (violet) to 700 nanometers (red), with the green sitting at roughly 490 to 575 nanometers. A wavelength of 547 nanometers is visible as "electric green", a color which represents the overarching aim of 547 Energy - to advance towards a sustainable energy future.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $18 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.comor contact Michael Dalton at +1-713-452-2110.

