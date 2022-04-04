Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.04.2022 | 10:16
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Appointment of Registrar

PR Newswire

London, April 4

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company")

Appointment of Registrar

The Company announces that it changed its Registrar from Link Market Services (Jersey) Limited to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited ("Computershare") with effect from close of business on 1 April 2022.

No action by shareholders is required at this time and Computershare will issue welcome letters to all shareholders this week, which will provide further details.

Please see below for Computershare's contact details:

Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited

13 Castle Street

St Helier

Jersey JE1 1ES

+44 (0) 370 707 4040.

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01534 700000

4 April 2022

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

