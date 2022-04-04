Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Appointment of Registrar
PR Newswire
London, April 4
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company")
Appointment of Registrar
The Company announces that it changed its Registrar from Link Market Services (Jersey) Limited to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited ("Computershare") with effect from close of business on 1 April 2022.
No action by shareholders is required at this time and Computershare will issue welcome letters to all shareholders this week, which will provide further details.
Please see below for Computershare's contact details:
Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited
13 Castle Street
St Helier
Jersey JE1 1ES
+44 (0) 370 707 4040.
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 700000
4 April 2022
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14