Tarachi Gold announced the signing of new 30-year land lease, Skeena Resources was able to obtain C$30.4 million held by Barrick Gold through the exercise of warrants, GCM Mining announced updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates for its Segovia operation, Alpha Lithium acquired the right to two mining properties and Summa Silver issued a total of 27,400 common shares pursuant to two previously executed amended and restated mining leases.