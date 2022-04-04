Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898717 ISIN: SG1J21887414 Ticker-Symbol: 4LJ 
Frankfurt
04.04.22
08:20 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,040
-3,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UOB-KAY HIAN
UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED1,080-3,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.