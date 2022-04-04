Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
PR Newswire
04.04.2022 | 11:04
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica's mouth spray to be launched in Turkey

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-regulatory press release

Enzymatica's mouth spray to be launched in Turkey

Enzymatica's mouth spray against the common cold will be launched in Turkey, following the approval as a medical device in the country. This opens a new market of more than 80 million consumers.

The Turkish cough and cold market has an estimated worth of approximately EUR 1.1 billion and has shown a steady growth during the last years. Now Enzymatica's mouth spray against the common cold will be launched in Turkey, following the approval as a medical device by TITCK, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency.

"Turkey is a large market with great future potential. We are happy that the product will be launched shortly, following a smooth and prompt approval process where safety and clinical performance data were reviewed", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The product will be marketed, sold, and distributed in Turkey by Sanofi Consumer Health Care under one of its own brands.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/enzymatica-s-mouth-spray-to-be-launched-in-turkey,c3539062

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3539062/1558958.pdf

Press release Turkey Enzymatica 220404

© 2022 PR Newswire
