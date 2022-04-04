The new update strives to bring sports betting and casino games closer to blockchain users

Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - One of the fastest-growing crypto casinos in the world, Duelbits, is now adding support for over 30 of the most interesting sports to date, including some of the best e-sport headlines like Call of Duty and Starcraft. This way, the company strives to bridge the gap between bookmakers and casinos that still operate on a wide margin.

The new option grants users the ability to bet on sports like soccer, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, volleyball, and many more, with their crypto stash. This way Duelbits gets closer to an all-in-one crypto betting experience, leveraging the power of blockchain for sports and casino betting.

For instance, users can try to guess the outcome of major European leagues like the Premier League in England, France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, as well as international championships like UEFA's Champions League, the U.S. Major League Soccer, CONCACAF, and many more.

Basketball is also on the list, with coverage for tournaments like NBA, NCAA, Euroleague, with one of the best odds on the market. Other sports include boxing, handball, MMA, snooker, tennis, volleyball, cricket, rugby, cycling, golf, Formula 1, the Olympics in a total of over 30 sports to choose from.

To further enhance the gaming experience, Duelbits' developers have added extra perks and returns when participating in the daily and weekly events in a ranking scheme. For sports, Duelbits has an accumulator boost for parlay bets where users can win up to 100% of their winning bet. Even more, if any NBA team scores 120+ points, Duelbits would pay the bet as a winning bet.

A new feature of the platform in addition to sports betting is the 4x leaderboard multiplier on the betting activity. For instance, if a user decides to bet $100 on any given sports event, the bet will count as 4x of the base amount on the leaderboard.

Original casino games are also redesigned and updated, as dice games are finding their way among slots, roulettes, crash, and blackjack games. Users can choose to automate their games based on the strategy they choose to deploy. Using the Auto mode, users can set their own strategy and make the game play for them automatically. The decisions to increase the stake on win or loss, and to stop at a certain profit or loss can be also automated.

Onboarding the platform is easy and simple, as users can use their Google or Steam accounts to enter the world of gaming on Duelbits. Registering takes just a few seconds, and verification is streamlined to perfection. The gaming fans can connect their CS:GO gaming experience with Duelbits and deposit and withdraw via CS:GO items.

About Duelbits

Duelbits is a crypto casino and sportsbook platform, launched in February 2020. The platform aims to narrow down the gap between bookmakers and casinos that still operate on a wide margin. Duelbits is licensed and authorized by the Government of Curacao and operates under the Master License of Gaming Services Provider, N.V. #365/JAZ as an Information Service Provider. They have passed all compliance and are legally authorized to conduct gaming operations for all games of chance and wagering.

