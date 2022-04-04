DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Fred Turner, Retail Director, has agreed to purchase 6,350 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of 60p per share and 18 Second 8 Per Cent. Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each at a price of GBP1.25 per share in the capital of the Company on 4 April 2022. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 April 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.60 6,350 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,350 Price GBP3810.00 e) Date of the transaction 04 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 18 Second 8 Per Cent. Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB0003551537 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP1.25 18 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 18 Price GBP22.50 e) Date of the transaction 04 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

