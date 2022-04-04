Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Apr-2022 / 10:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Fred Turner, Retail Director, has agreed to purchase 6,350 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of 60p per share and 18 Second 8 Per Cent. Cumulative Preference Shares of GBP1 each at a price of GBP1.25 per share in the capital of the Company on 4 April 2022. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 April 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 B ordinary Shares of 
                                                 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP0.60   6,350 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  6,350 
       Price                                        GBP3810.00 
e)      Date of the transaction                               04 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     18 Second 8 Per Cent. Cumulative Preference 
                                     Shares of GBP1 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB0003551537 
 
                                     Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     GBP1.25         18 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      18 
       Price                            GBP22.50 
e)      Date of the transaction                   04 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153463 
EQS News ID:  1319393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
