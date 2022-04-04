Footwear producer Golden Solar announced it would enter the solar market last year, with a focus on heterojunction devices.Chinese heterojunction (HJT) solar company Golden Solar has signed an agreement with two partners to pursue commercial production of perovskite tandem solar cells with "more than 28%" conversion efficiency. The slippers-to-air conditioning business, which is refocusing on HJT manufacturing, told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it will combine its solar wafer and HJT technology with the HJT expertise of solar manufacturer Gold Stone (Fujian) Energy Co. Ltd. It will also draw ...

