Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company") welcomes Dr. Yuriy Koltun to the Company as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Koltun brings over 43 years of scientific experience focusing on geology and geochemistry. He earned a MSc Engineering in Geology from the Lviv State University and a PhD. in Geology from the Institute of Geology and Geochemistry in Ukraine. His work has included serving as Engineer for Fountain Oil Inc., Director for EuroGas Minerals LLC (Ukraine), and Deputy Director for Europa Oil and Gas (UK). Dr. Koltun has worked on several geological projects in Ukraine and Finland, and has published 21 scientific papers in Scopus Journals (1st and 2nd quartile), in particular to include the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Bulletin, AAPG Memoir, Journal of Petroleum Geology, and Marine and Petroleum Geology.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "Dr. Koltun's extensive knowledge and experience in the field of geology and mineralogy will be of great benefit for our Company, especially for the development of GESI's extensive mining holdings in the Kuusamo mining district of Finland."

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

