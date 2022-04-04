Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko and IKEA announce a limited-edition collaboration inspired by Nordic sauna culture

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 4 April 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Marimekko and IKEA are pleased to announce a limited-edition collaboration drawing inspiration from the Nordic sauna culture. The collection launching in March 2023 combines Marimekko's art of printmaking with IKEA's home furnishing knowledge and will also mark the first time that Marimekko designs a set of prints exclusively for a brand collaboration collection.

The Nordic sauna bathing tradition is deeply rooted in the culture of well-being and the everyday life of the people - especially in Finland. In 2020, UNESCO added Finnish sauna culture to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"IKEA and Marimekko share a strong Nordic heritage and a democratic approach to design, and both brands are committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people. We together chose sauna culture as a starting point for this collection not only because of Marimekko's Finnish roots, but also because it reflects several of the positive aspects of Nordic lifestyle such as inclusivity and closeness to nature - a sauna is typically a space to relax, enjoy, and be completely yourself. With this playful collection, we hope to ignite a spark of sauna love and ultimately, bring the joy of sauna to people around the world," says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director of Marimekko.

"We are looking into our Nordic design heritage and a fundamental part of our well-being culture. By combining Marimekko's long history of making iconic prints and IKEA's home furnishing knowledge, we want to spread the elements of this culture to help improve and bring joy to the everyday life of the many people," says Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden.

The collection will be sold exclusively at most IKEA stores worldwide from March 2023. The products of the limited-edition collection will be revealed at a later stage.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko's international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with IKEA has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in Scandinavia in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Photo: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/8tHHJmXqZJNh

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/ikea-x-marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com

IKEA offers well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. There are several companies with different owners, working under the IKEA Brand, all sharing the same vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943.



