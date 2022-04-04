Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers completes acquisitions in Italy

Expands presence in an important European region

TORONTO and MILAN, Italy, April 04, 2022(NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the completion of two previously reported acquisitions: Colliers Italy, a previously affiliated full service commercial real estate firm, and Antirion SGR S.p.A., one of the largest real estate investment management firms in Italy. Senior leadership teams at Colliers Italy and Antirion will continue to oversee operations of their respective firms and retain significant shareholdings in the businesses under Colliers' unique partnership model. Antirion will begin rebranding as Colliers Global Investors Italy at close.





From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)

