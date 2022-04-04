Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.04.2022 | 13:16
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Director Information

Picton Property Income Ltd - Director Information

PR Newswire

London, April 4

4 April 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director Information

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Picton announces that Maria Bentley, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Peel Hunt Limited with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.