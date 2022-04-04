Ecosciences, Inc.: Ecosciences Inc. Discusses the Market Opportunity of its Line of EcoNow Products

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") today, discusses and updates on the large market opportunity for its line of eco-friendly TAB products featuring ECO-NOW consumer oxy tabs.

The United States of America currently has one in five homes not connected to a common or city sewerage system and rely on some form of septic tank and field to dispose of, and process human waste as estimated on the Enviromental Protection Agencies Website. Yearly septic maintenance ranges from an estimated $295 to over $800 a year for the average American, with replacement of septic systems ranging from $6500 to over $25000 usd. If proper maintenance is not followed, emergency services such as pumping and sanitary remediation can cost upwards of $5000 to over $10000 according to homeguide.com. A recent report by Statista, a global market data leader, shows the solid waste mitigation market in North America is over $208 Billion USD in 2017 and forecasted to grow to over $229 billion USD by 2027.

By using products like ECONOW Oxy-Tabs, maintenance costs and backups can and will be reduced. As mentioned in previous press releases these tabs are available through our online retail partners including, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, eBay, QVC pharmacy and our own direct to consumer website.

Joel Falitz, CEO of Ecosciences Inc., comments: "We have a product that works, we know this through our own research, return customers and numerous consumer testimonials. We also have a great e-commerce presence through our partnered sales channels. In the coming months we will be implement a comprehensive, long-term growth strategy including the Americas and internationally. Additionally, we are reviewing possible governmental segments that we plan to take part in, offering our line of commercial TAB products like TRAP-EZE and WASTE-EZE."

Ecosciences has recently targeted a new venture opportunity that fits the companies' focus on the environmental space. The Company plans to discuss further details about this new venture as they become available.

Joel Falitz, CEO of Ecosciences Inc., comments further: "By diversifying our business with this possible opportunity, we can increase revenue and shareholder value. It also allows us to stay within a segment of business we understand. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting opportunity for Ecosciences in the coming quarters."

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From wastewater remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bioremediation products under the brands TRAP-EZE, SEPT-EZE, TANK-EZE, WASH-EZE and ECONOW Oxy-Tabs. The website Econowconsumer.com listed above is owned and operated by Eco-logical Concepts. Inc.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

