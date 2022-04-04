Scientists in India have designed a solar tree solution that can be used for both on-grid and off-grid applications, where space availability is a major constraint and the shading effect needs to be avoided. Four different system configurations have been proposed and all of them purportedly offer better land consumption ratios than conventional ground-mounted installations.Researchers from Amity University, Noida, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have developed four different designs for solar photovoltaic trees that purportedly require less physical space than conventional PV systems in ...

