SENSEN NETWORKS

SenSen (SNS) is an Australian-based company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to problems that involve monitoring physical spaces. Its SenDISA product platform fuses together data from multiple sensors in real time, extracts what is relevant and then uses AI to help customers reduce costs and increase revenues. SenSen's ongoing transition to a 'pragmatic SaaS' model with higher-margin recurring revenues, the Scancam acquisition and Land Grab strategy should help maintain its recent momentum of contract wins across multiple geographies and verticals, which we expect could lead to a reduction of the valuation gap.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...