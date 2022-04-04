Company, customer celebrate milestone with special event

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has completed the 1,000th installation of its award-winning PPG MOONWALK automated refinish paint mixing system. The installation at Group Perez Rumbao's facility in Vigo, Spain, was celebrated at a special event attended by representatives of both companies.

Representatives from PPG and Group Perez Rumbao celebrate the installation of the 1,000th PPG MOONWALK automated refinish paint mixing system at Perez Rumbao's facility in Vigo, Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)

The innovative PPG MoonWalk system saves labor, reduces waste and transforms the refinish mixing room into a clean and safe environment, setting a new standard for the refinish market. Paint technicians and body shop managers benefit from the extreme accuracy of the automated mixing process, which improves speed, quality and color consistency.

"The PPG MoonWalk system will be more than an automatic paint mixer for us," said Ramon Seijas, vice president, Group Perez Rumbao. "It also will be a catalyst in our constant search for the quality and service that we want to give to all our clients. The system will help us repeatedly achieve that quality in the final product in a simple and fast way, as well as facilitate the work of our operators by reducing time and simplifying the process."

The PPG MoonWalk system is sized to fit all mixing rooms and features 80 storage spaces for tinters and 13 positions in the dispensing rack. Other components include a barcode scanner, a label printer and a moving scale that is 10 times more precise than a standard scale. The user loads the required tinter, additive and thinner bottles into the dispensing rack. The system then checks each bottle's barcode, automatically dispensing the correct amount of product and printing a label.

"When we first introduced the PPG MoonWalk system, we knew it could boost efficiency, quality, productivity, revenue and employee satisfaction for body shops around the world," said Chancey Hagerty, PPG vice president, global Automotive Refinish coatings. "As we celebrate delivery of our 1000th PPG MoonWalk unit, I'm pleased to see that so many of our customers have embraced the system and realized those benefits."

The PPG MoonWalk system has received a series of awards, including the 2019 Special Innovation award from Equip Auto International Grands Prix for Automotive Innovation; the 2020 Bodyshop Equipment of the Year award 2020 from Décision Atelier Magazine; the 2020 Technology and Innovation award from bodyshop magazine, and the 2021 Sustainable Innovation award from the British Coatings Federation.

For more information visit: master.moonwalkrefinish.com

