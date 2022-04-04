Capital Markets Experts Launch New Strategic Capital Advisory Firm Way Capital, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Seasoned capital markets professionals Malcolm Davies and Zachary Streit have launched Way Capital, Inc., a new strategic capital markets advisory firm. Both will serve as managing partners of the firm.

Based in Century City with plans to expand throughout the country, Way Capital specializes in arranging complex financings for entrepreneurial and institutional commercial real estate sponsors.

"Way Capital, an acronym for We Are You, will offer white-glove capital advisory services strategically guided by industry veterans who offer a unique blend of entrepreneurial and institutional commercial real estate experience and have been working together for years," said Davies. "Collectively, we have arranged over $10 billion worth of financings on projects whose total capitalization exceeds $15 billion. Way Capital was formed to take an investment banking approach to capitalizing commercial real estate ventures."

Every deal Way Capital takes to market is curated through its fully integrated team structure and proprietary capital tracking system called "The Eye," which allows Way Capital to provide real time and transparent information to its clients. This system facilitates the most informed decisions on the right capital structure for the client's venture.

According to Streit, "Way Capital will leverage it's 45-plus years of experience, relationships, proprietary technology and what we bill as our 'deal champion' strategy, providing the necessary information, resources and support expediently and strategically to our capital partners to successfully capitalize our clients' projects. With our team of fully dedicated professionals, we are excited to continue offering our unprecedented level of support and resources to our clients and capital partners who consider this structure to be exceptional compared to market norms."

By leveraging Way Capital's expansive capital network, the firm is able to offer sophisticated financing solutions, acting as 'outsourced' chief financial officers and eliminating the challenging overhead.

The firm has broad expertise arranging commercial real estate financings and will focus primarily on five lines of business: multifamily and residential transactions; hospitality and lodging transactions; commercial and retail transactions; and large-scale development projects, all of which are overlayed by an equity advisory financing business.

With over 25 years of experience as an award-winning capital advisor and developer, Davies has utilized his expertise to lead developers and investors to structure and capitalize billions of dollars-worth of commercial real estate ventures. He has extensive experience in structuring transactions across the capital stack, including non-recourse senior and stretch-senior debt, mezzanine and preferred equity financings and Co-GP and LP equity financing solutions for development, value add and stabilized projects.

Davies is a member of Urban Land Institute's Urban Development Mixed Use Council, among other professional affiliations. He is also co-founder of the nonprofit PEERS Network, which has raised millions of dollars, and he has personally dedicated thousands of volunteer hours for charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Resident Relief Foundation, Challenged Athlete's Foundation, Just In Time Foster Youth, TKF Foundation and Equinox. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona's Regional Development program.

Streit has 15 years of multi-faceted commercial real estate experience, including on the equity, debt and advisory sides of the business and at large institutional shops, such as Colony Capital and Aviva Investors. Streit has leveraged his experience as an institutional capital provider, and the network that has flowed from it, to arrange billions of dollars of financings for his clients up and down the capital stack via a unique understanding of how capital providers evaluate projects and how to optimally position them.

Streit is very active in the real estate community and related philanthropies. He is currently President of Building Hope, City of Hope cancer hospital's young real estate group, and is also an Urban Land Institute Product Council member and Partnership Forum mentor. Streit is a member of the Jewish Federation Real Estate and Construction Group's Advisory Council, AIPAC's Los Angeles Real Estate Group and International Council of Shopping Centers. He has also been active in Big Brothers Big Sisters for many years. Streit received a Master of Science degree from NYU's Shack School of Real Estate and a Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Other members of the Way Capital team include:

Drew Sandler, Executive Director

Alex Rossinsky, Executive Director

Aiden Moran, Senior Director

Ben Tracy, Associate

Yang-Yang Gao, Analyst

Matt Sawina, Marketing & Graphic Design

Candice Dorsett, Executive Assistant / Closing Coordinator

About Way Capital, Inc.

Founded on the idea of community and collaboration, Way Capital's name reflects its methodology- WAY is an acronym for "We Are You" - We are bankers, we are developers, we are you. Motivated by the creativity and strength of its clients, Way Capital's fully integrated team structure allows for the swift and effective allocation of resources to find strategic solutions and build continuous deal momentum. This structure differentiates Way Capital from its competitors, who are constrained by sharing communal firm resources for underwriting, packaging, marketing and closing. Way Capital was founded in 2022 and is located in Los Angeles, California. Its founders have been involved in over $15 billion worth of capitalizations in the past 20 years. www.waycapital.com

Media Contact:

Jen Whitelaw

TW2 Marketing

jwhitelaw@tw2marketing.com

(619) 733-5944

SOURCE: Way Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695751/Capital-Markets-Experts-Launch-New-Strategic-Capital-Advisory-Firm-Way-Capital-Inc