Acquisition will continue to accelerate Appfire's position as a leading platform of enterprise collaboration software

Appfire, a leading provider of software that helps teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, today announced it has acquired Comalatech. Comalatech's suite of document management apps joins Appfire's portfolio of software solutions to improve collaboration for teams of all sizes. As part of the One Appfire initiative, Comalatech will become fully integrated into the Appfire brand for a streamlined customer experience with the Appfire platform.

Founded in 2005, Comalatech was first-to-market with powerful collaboration solutions for Confluence, one of Atlassian's leading work management solutions. Notable Comalatech products include Comala Document Management, Comala Publishing, and Comala Metadata. The addition of these products to Appfire's portfolio further cements Appfire's position within the Atlassian communities as a trusted software platform to help make work flow.

"Confluence is at the center of knowledge management and collaboration for teams, and it integrates natively with many of the top products teams rely on each day, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace," said Randall Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of Appfire. "Comalatech's suite of products amplifies collaboration in today's distributed workplace by introducing governance and workflow, making it easier to create, approve, and distribute content. We're excited to welcome this talented team to Appfire."

Comalatech Founder and CEO Roberto Dominguez and Comalatech's 40-plus team members bring decades of deep experience solving document management challenges across the enterprise. The team will continue to develop these solutions with additional investments, support, and infrastructure within Appfire.

"Appfire has always had a close pulse on the latest and greatest apps in the Atlassian Marketplace," said Roberto Dominguez, Comalatech Founder. "We're looking forward to joining the team and so many other innovative app developers, creators, and collaborators in the Appfire family."

Comalatech has offices in British Columbia, Canada and Bilbao, Spain. Appfire plans to keep both offices and further expand headcount in both geographies.

About Appfire

Appfire is a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile, Developer Tools, and Publishing. The company has the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 225,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

