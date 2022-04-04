Axiomatics, the leader in delivering award-winning, next-generation authorization, today announced the promotion of Jim Barkdoll as the company's new chief executive officer (CEO). A cybersecurity veteran with a robust record in senior leadership positions at high-growth technology companies, Mr. Barkdoll most recently served as the company's chief commercial officer and will continue to lead the Axiomatics sales strategy in his new role.

"Though organizations have implemented authorization for some time, many now realize the traditional approach homegrown solutions built and deployed in isolated instances simply doesn't address the real and evolving access control challenges they now face," said Mr. Barkdoll. "For more than 15 years, Axiomatics has defined this market. Our continued innovation and leadership uniquely positions us to ensure organizations of all sizes are able to address their most complex access challenges, both now and in the future."

Mr. Barkdoll succeeds Babak Sadighi, Axiomatics co-founder who will continue in the role of head of strategy for the company and maintain his place on the company's board of directors. Dr. Sadighi's rich history as an innovative leader within the authorization and access management markets will inform the company's product and partnership strategies, helping both partners and customers understand the steps and technologies necessary to implement authorization as part of an effective Zero Trust strategy.

"I am extremely proud of what the Axiomatics team has accomplished and continues to accomplish as we grow to meet the exponential demand for authorization as part of a successful Zero Trust strategy. A key part of this growth is adding talented people who are dedicated and passionate about our company and authorization as a whole," said Dr. Sadighi. "I've had the privilege of working closely with Jim Barkdoll in the last year. I believe his expertise, strategic thinking, commitment to the Axiomatics team and rich history as an industry leader make him the right person to lead Axiomatics to the next stage of growth."

Axiomatics' award-winning attribute-based access control (ABAC) enables organizations to ensure access decisions are made in real-time. Leveraging this platform, organizations ensure critical corporate applications, data and processes are only accessed in adherence to corporate policies that specify what a user has access to, how much access they have, when the get access and under what conditions. In February, the company introduced Orchestrated Authorization, a modern approach to ABAC that leverages the maturity of the identity and access management (IAM) market to solve the most complex access challenges.

Additional Resources:

2022 State of Authorization Report

A discussion with Jim Barkdoll and Babak Sadighi

Blog Post

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained authorization delivered with attribute-based access control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. The company's Orchestrated Authorization strategy enables enterprises to effectively and efficiently connect Axiomatics' award-winning authorization platform to critical security implementations, such as Zero Trust or identity-first security. The world's largest enterprises and government agencies continually depend on Axiomatics' award-winning authorization platform to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets but only to authorized users and in the right context. To learn more, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn Twitter, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005187/en/

Contacts:

Kelly O'Dwyer-Manuel

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Axiomatics

Kelly.odm@axiomatics.com