Six leading agricultural scientists will share new insights gained from the highest-resolution view of subcellular spatial biology

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography, today announced a lineup of customer presentations at the inaugural Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Agriculture Meeting in San Diego on April 4-6, 2022. Meeting attendees will be able to learn more about the technology in booth #304 and hear six leading international scientists present data on how they are applying the power of the Molecular Cartography spatial transcriptomics technology to identify pathways that disrupt and advance agricultural genomics research.

"Resolve Biosciences' pioneering Molecular Cartography technology is enabling the global scientific community to analyze highly complex formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded plant samples at subcellular resolution and gain valuable insights that are not possible with other single-cell or spatial biology platforms," said Jason T. Gammack, co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences. "We are proud to be working with all of these visionary scientists who are pushing the boundaries of agricultural genomics to help improve and increase sustainable food production."

Featured Presentations

Validation of maize ear and root single-cell data by spatial transcriptomics using Molecular Cartography

David Jackson, PhD, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Single-cell transcript mapping in a monocot species using Molecular Cartography

Philip Benfey, PhD, Duke University

Mapping cellular divergence in cereals using single-cell and single-nuclei RNA-sequencing and Molecular Cartography

Kenneth Birnbaum, PhD, New York University

Combining single-cell transcriptomics and Molecular Cartography for fast molecular characterization of novel model species

Jim Renema, Ghent University

Unleashing the power of single-cell technologies: combining single-nuclei RNA-seq and Molecular Cartography in soybean

Marc Libault, PhD, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Identifying meristem-type specific regulatory circuits in complex inflorescences of barley using transcriptomics at single-cell resolution

Edgar Demesa-Arevalo, PhD, Heinrich Heine University

Resolve's Molecular Cartography platform is the only spatial biology platform suitable for highly complex plant samples. The platform currently delivers the highest-resolution view of transcriptomic activity and provides the ability to interrogate hundreds of genes in a single run. Unlike other current approaches, the Resolve platform provides the required sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to elucidate a cell's complex transcriptional landscape. The technology produces deep contextual data sets that illuminate molecular interactions at subcellular resolution while preserving the sample tissue. The intuitive bioinformatics workflow can be easily integrated with other widely used spatial biology analysis tools.

Resolve Biosciences is also the premier gold sponsor of the upcoming AGBT General Meeting, which has been rescheduled for June 6-9, 2022. The company will unveil its commercial Molecular Cartography platform during the meeting and more than 20 leading biologists, virologists, and other scientists will be presenting data on how they are using the innovative technology to resolve a wide variety of complex biological challenges.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity that helps scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, and agriculture. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolvebiosciences.com.

