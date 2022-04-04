OmboriGrid AB: OmboriGrid announces partnership with Code Corporation to reduce cost of barcode scanning

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmboriGrid today announced that the company is integrating the Code barcode scanning SDK (CortexDecoder) into its mobile retail apps. This will help Ombori clients reduce costs by eliminating the need for additional scanning hardware. It will also deliver faster, more accurate barcode reading results, which will enhance the end-user experience.

As OmboriGrid expands its solution into areas such as mobile endless aisle, self-checkout, and order picking in store, fast and reliable mobile scanning is getting increasingly important. It became crucial to replace the existing barcode software with a tried and trusted solution that will deliver better results. The company selected Code Corporation because of its reputation and position as a market leader in this space.

"We are very excited by the increased capabilities that Code barcode scanning brings to our solutions," said Oskar Jakobsson, Chief Product Officer at OmboriGrid. "It will improve our products by increasing both efficiency and accuracy and will enable our clients to save money. Code's unrivaled expertise proves that they're the right partners for us."

"This collaboration with OmboriGrid allows us to support businesses in their digital transformation journey with fast and reliable barcode scanning. We are proud to be partnering with OmboriGrid on solutions that streamline operations and lead to cost savings across industries," says Thomas Rissmann, Director of Software Sales EMEA at Code Corporation.

CONTACT:

Oskar Jacobsson, Chief Product Officer, OmboriGrid AB (publ), +46 (0) 77-586 80 00, oskar.jakobsson@ombori.com

Thomas Rissmann, Director Software Sales EMEA, Code Corporation, +49-152-22812955, thomas.rissmann@codecorp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/omborigrid-ab/r/omborigrid-announces-partnership-with-code-corporation-to-reduce-cost-of-barcode-scanning,c3538302