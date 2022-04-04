Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - On November 29, 2021, CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") reported the results from its first sampling program at Shatford Lake, Manitoba in the Bird River Pegmatite Field. Based in part on guidance from historical field notes and drill logs, CBLT's field team located and sampled several pegmatite outcrops during the 2021 field season. A total of 14 samples were collected.

Several samples were elevated in rubidium (see table below) and some samples were also anomalous for cesium and tantalum. This geochemistry indicates the pegmatites in the area are LCT type (lithium-caesium-tantallum) and are highly prospective for further lithium exploration.

Sample ID Li2O% Rb2O% 14209 0.008 0.32 14211 0.025 0.29 14212 0.02 0.11 14213 0.014 0.24 14214 0.012 0.33 14215 0.009 0.3 14217 0.01 0.33





Map from Nov 29, 2021 showing sample locations



One sample, 14210, was inadvertently taken immediately adjacent to CBLT's Shatford Lake property. This sample returned 0.534% Li2O and 0.62% Rb2O. Though this sample was taken off CBLT's property it gives an indication of the presence of lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites in the area. The structure hosting this sample has been inferred to cross back onto CBLT's property, and will be followed and sampled in future exploration programs.

All the above samples were from pegmatites on the western side of Shatford Lake near where a structure has been mapped by CBLT.

The field program for 2022 has already begun with a more detailed review of historical Branch Files at Manitoba Mines. These files describe numerous pegmatites but only in the context of searching for cassiterite (a tin oxide mineral that globally is a major source of tin). It does not appear that anyone historically actively explored for lithium in the pegmatites. This CBLT will do.

Cassiterite was first discovered at Tin Island located 600 meters east of the claim boundary. Cassiterite veins were trenched in the 1920's just off the east side of the SOFTROCK 1 Claim.

A geological map drafted by Gass (1957) outlines a 460 meter strike length, 3 to 36 meter wide "rare element" pegmatite located on the south shore of Shatford Lake in SOFTROCK 1 Claim.

Of particular interest is Manitoba Mines Branch Economic Geology Report ER84-1 Industrial Minerals in Rare-element Pegmatites of Manitoba, B.B. Bannatyne, 1985. The following text was found in ER84-1: "A 33.6 m shaft was sunk on the nearby shore of the island to the east and a crosscut to the pegmatite was made; It was followed by 18 m of drifts, but only an insignificant amount of Cassiterite was found." The report details numerous trenched areas with LCT pegmatite potential.

The area also contains at least two more than 20-meter long trenches excavated in the pegmatite within SOFTROCK 1.

Based on CBLT's own work and the historical records, it is obvious that CBLT's Early Summer 2022 Field Plan will be:

to prospect, sample and map the southeast shore of Shatford Lake just west of the trenched pegmatites described in Report ER84-1 ;

; to prospect, sample and map the area around the historical shaft; and

to prospect, sample and map the trenches in SOFTROCK 1.

For the first time, these areas will be prospected for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite occurrences. The in-field portion of the program will begin as soon as possible, after snowmelt.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to CBLT and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, CBLT will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, CBLT assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to; SARS-CoV-2; reliance on key personnel; the performance of the Ciscom Corp. leadership team; shareholder and regulatory approvals; First Nations and other local communities; jurisdictional risk; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; environmental issues; forest fires and other natural phenomena; rising costs related to inflation; effect of market interest on price of securities; failing to identify an economically viable mineral deposit; and, potential dilution.

