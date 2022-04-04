Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2022 | 14:56
Altamira Therapeutics Sets Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ET

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold an investor call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its full-year 2021 earnings. The presentation will be available via teleconference or webcast with audio and presenter-controlled slides.

  • Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2022 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
  • Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2797/45151
  • Toll-free dial-in number: 877-545-0320
  • International dial-in number: 973-528-0002
  • Participant Access Code: 786152

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available after the live event and archived for two weeks until Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 877-481-4010
  • International dial-in number: 919-882-2331
  • Replay Passcode: 45151

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics develops therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for the intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO".

Contact
Investors@altamiratherapeutics.com
800-460-0183

https://www.accesswire.com/695789/Altamira-Therapeutics-Sets-Full-Year-2021-Earnings-Call-for-Tuesday-April-12-2022-800-am-ET

