OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022 was 42.7 million contracts, up 1.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2021. Total volume was 943.7 million contracts, up 4.4 percent compared to March 2021.
Highlights
- Total volume for March 2022 second highest month on record
- Total volume for Q1 2022 highest quarter on record
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 47.2% year-over-year
Contract Volume
Mar. 2022
Contracts
Mar. 2021
Contracts
% Change
2022 YTD
ADV
2021 YTD
ADV
% Change
Equity
Options
536,853,312
587,866,973
-8.7%
24,412,088
28,585,192
-14.6%
ETF Options
348,859,912
269,041,795
29.7%
15,614,635
11,467,823
36.2%
Index
Options
53,449,943
41,744,620
28.0%
2,437,224
1,920,855
26.9%
Total
Options
939,163,167
898,653,388
4.5%
42,463,947
41,973,869
1.2%
Futures
4,582,248
5,386,241
-14.9%
256,121
257,940
-0.7%
Total
Volume
943,745,415
904,039,629
4.4%
42,720,068
42,231,809
1.2%
Q1 2022 Statistics
Q1 2022 Contracts
Q1 2021 Contracts
% Change
Total Volume
2,648,644,205
2,576,140,349
2.8%
Securities Lending
Mar. 2022 Avg.
Daily Loan Value
Mar. 2021 Avg.
Daily Loan Value
% Change
Mar. 2022
Total
Transactions
Mar. 2021
Total
Transactions
% Change
Market
Loan +
Hedge
Total
137,662,019,769
119,120,897,964
15.6%
211,978
143,987
32.1%
