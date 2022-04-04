OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through March 2022 was 42.7 million contracts, up 1.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through March 2021. Total volume was 943.7 million contracts, up 4.4 percent compared to March 2021.

Highlights

Total volume for March 2022 second highest month on record

Total volume for Q1 2022 highest quarter on record

Stock Loan transaction volume up 47.2% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Mar. 2022 Contracts Mar. 2021 Contracts % Change 2022 YTD ADV 2021 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 536,853,312 587,866,973 -8.7% 24,412,088 28,585,192 -14.6% ETF Options 348,859,912 269,041,795 29.7% 15,614,635 11,467,823 36.2% Index Options 53,449,943 41,744,620 28.0% 2,437,224 1,920,855 26.9% Total Options 939,163,167 898,653,388 4.5% 42,463,947 41,973,869 1.2% Futures 4,582,248 5,386,241 -14.9% 256,121 257,940 -0.7% Total Volume 943,745,415 904,039,629 4.4% 42,720,068 42,231,809 1.2%

Q1 2022 Statistics

Q1 2022 Contracts Q1 2021 Contracts % Change Total Volume 2,648,644,205 2,576,140,349 2.8%

Securities Lending

Mar. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value Mar. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change Mar. 2022 Total Transactions Mar. 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 137,662,019,769 119,120,897,964 15.6% 211,978 143,987 32.1%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005168/en/

Contacts:

Michael Shore

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com