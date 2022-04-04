Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Claims Settlement Agencies Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its risk management services subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett International Ltd (GB), has acquired Hadleigh, Essex-based third-party claims administrator Claims Settlement Agencies Ltd (CSA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990, CSA specializes in handling claims arising from corporate and personal travel, Accident & Health and Personal Accident insurance, and also offers medical screening and policy fulfilment services. CSA works primarily with UK-based London market underwriters and insurers, dealing with claims arising from incidents occurring in nearly every global travel destination. Scott Beesley and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of GB-UK head Simon Pemberton.

"CSA immediately increases the range of services and expertise GB can offer its new and existing clients, and provides GB opportunities to cross-sell other products and services to underwriters and insurers they haven't previously worked with," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Scott and his team to our growing global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597229/Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg