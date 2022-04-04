Kampala, Uganda's first public bus network will be operated using Optibus and SCINTL

Operated by Tondeka Metro Company (TMC), the 3,000 vehicle network is backed by the World Bank and Ugandan government to improve transportation for Kampala's 1.5 million residents

KAMPALA, Uganda and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibus , the cloud-native solution for mass transport planning, scheduling, rostering, and operations, and SCINTL, a Ugandan IT company, have been selected by the Tondeka Metro Company (TMC) to partner on creating the mass transportation operations solution for the first public bus network in Kampala, Uganda. The project is sponsored by the World Bank and driven by a presidential initiative to boost economic growth and improve public transportation infrastructure.

In Uganda's capital and largest city of Kampala, over 1.5 million residents travel primarily using informal matatus (15-seat mini-buses) and boda-bodas (motorbike taxis) that lack set routes, schedules, or standardized fares. Pick-up and drop-off points shift sporadically, riders face long, unpredictable wait times in sweltering heat or heavy rain, and fares fluctuate as much as 100%.

To bring reliable, modern public transportation to Kampala, TMC will develop and operate the city's first formal bus fleet. Starting with 1,030 buses, the fleet is set to grow to 3,000 buses, making it one of the largest fleets in Africa. The fleet will be 100% electric by 2032. The technology solution for operating and optimizing the fleet combines Optibus' software platform with SCINTL's IT infrastructure. TMC will use Optibus' software platform to plan all routes and timetables in the bus network from scratch, optimize resource allocation and electric buses, and manage daily operations in real-time.

Supported by five government ministries, including Uganda's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Kampala, and local government authorities, the project will significantly decongest Kampala of vehicle traffic, improve air quality, and reduce safety incidents. Through TMC's partnership with Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) and Rentco Africa , the entire project will be delivered locally, including bus manufacturing, creating more than 12,000 jobs in the next three years.

"We are thrilled to join this pioneering partnership to build Africa's most technologically advanced bus fleet and bus operations solution. Millions of Ugandans will finally have access to the safe, reliable public transportation they deserve, powered by the market's most sophisticated software solution. Optibus is proud to support Kampala in becoming a model city for transportation infrastructure," said Amos Haggiag, CEO and co-founder of Optibus.

"This is a great opportunity for Uganda and Africa at large, and a gamechanger in the transportation industry," said Kevin Short, Head of Technology at TMC.

"SCINTL will provide vital local support and the requisite infrastructure, together with Optibus, to provide a one-stop solution that encompasses transport optimization for large transport fleets. This will provide travelers with efficient services and revolutionize fleet management in conjunction with Optibus' platform," said Cephas T. Bushuyu, Managing Director for SCINTL.

About Optibus

Optibus is an end-to-end, cloud-native solution for transportation planning, scheduling, rostering, and operations, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and optimization algorithms. Transportation agencies and operators in 1000 cities worldwide trust Optibus to increase efficiency and service quality, promote transportation equity, reduce emissions and costs, and modernize their operations. Learn more: www.optibus.com

About SCINTL

SCINTL is a Ugandan owned ICT enterprise that implements large technology projects with global technology partners as well as software development for local and international clients.

About Tondeka Metro Company (TMC)

With a view to decongest Kampala and the surrounding fast growing urban areas within the radius of 25 kilometres from the Central Business District, Government of Uganda is keen to streamline urban mobility. Tondeka Metro Company (TMC) is humbled to be at the forefront with a solution that will provide the safest, most affordable, convenient and reliable social transformation through modern 21st century public transport systems.

Press Contact:

Abigail Levner

Public Relations and Communications Manager, Optibus

+972-73-372-9586

Abigail.Levner@optibus.com