FlightLogger partners with Arcadea Group to enable continued growth and innovation

FlightLogger, the global leader in Flight Training Management software, announces the close of its significant growth equity recapitalization with Arcadea Group, the only permanent-capital growth equity investor in software companies globally.

The transaction will see FlightLogger's Founder, Kenneth Jeppesen, maintain a material equity stake and continue in his role as CEO, leading the business through accelerated growth, innovation, and geographic expansion.

"Flight schools from ab initio, to type rating, and everything in between are increasingly demanding a modern, cloud-native solution to help administer their business, a clear departure from the legacy vendors that exist in this market," said Kenneth Jeppesen, CEO. "The demand for our products and services has never been stronger. Having been pursued by many investors and acquirors, Arcadea was the obvious choice given their expertise in investing and operating businesses like mine, and given their long-term approach to growth that no other firm seems to offer in the market."

Paul Yancich, Managing Director Co-Founder of Arcadea Group, said, "We engaged with every vendor in this market in our search for the right partner. FlightLogger is the clear leader in Europe, Asia, Oceania, and, increasingly, North America. The feedback from both potential and current customers was resoundingly positive." He went on to say, "It's notable that FlightLogger's founder and core team have direct aviation experience- customers get not just the best products on the market, but a team that lives and breathes their industry. We see this as being highly correlated with great products in vertical markets."

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with FlightLogger's founder in this transaction," said Daniel Eisen, Managing Director Co-Founder of Arcadea Group. He added, "The business is a perfect fit for Arcadea as a bootstrapped, highly efficient software business that wasn't interested in selling out to the volume aggregators, PE's, or the strategics of the world. We look forward to partnering with and supporting Kenneth and the team in decades to come."

For FlightLogger CEO Kenneth Jeppesen, being able to maintain a long-term approach has been a crucial factor in partnering with Arcadea, "While other private-equity-owned players in the North American market are optimizing for a quick asset flip to yet another financial owner in the very short-term, FlightLogger customers can rest assured that the company will pursue a long-term, healthy vision that puts the customers not financial buyers first."

FlightLogger will continue to be based in Denmark but will see global expansion of the team to support significant demand from a variety of international markets.

About FlightLogger

FlightLogger is the leading provider of Flight School Management software. Based in Aarhus, Denmark, FlightLogger provides an all-in-one SaaS platform for managing the operations of a flight school, from scheduling, to training management, student assessment and grading, aircraft maintenance, compliance management, and flight records management all in a standardized framework that fully supports each school's unique approach to creating new pilots.

FlightLogger is currently used by tens of thousands of users in 45 countries, with those numbers expected to grow exponentially over the next years.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, independent, typically founder-controlled software companies over typically extremely long durations of time that no private equity or growth equity firm can match. Based in Toronto and investing globally, Arcadea exclusively focuses on businesses with long-term growth potential and ambitions.

