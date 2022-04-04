American Tower Corporation: Pieter Nel, new CEO of American Tower Europe

New appointment will reinforce the company's growth strategy in its European markets, where it already has a portfolio of more than 30,000 sites

MADRID, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tower Corporation, one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of telecommunications real estate and infrastructure, continues to grow in Europe.

On April 1, Pieter Nel was appointed CEO for Europe, one of the key markets for the multinational. Pieter has more than 25 years' experience in the telecommunications sector and has spent more than a decade at American Tower, where he has been responsible for the establishment and growth of nine new markets in EMEA as Chief Operating Officer for the region and assumed the role of CEO for Africa in 2018. In his new role, Nel will continue to support American Tower's growth strategy in Europe.

"I am really excited about this new challenge. I am committed to this mission and convinced that, together with the entire team we will be able to further develop the great potential European market presents," said Pieter Nel.

Julian Plumstead, who held the position of CEO for Europe for the past three and a half years, will assume a newly created role as Senior Vice President of M&A and Business Development for Europe, Africa and Latin America. With more than 25 years of experience in the M&A field and his deep knowledge of the telecommunications market, Julian will help American Tower identify growth opportunities through acquisitions across the Europe, Africa and Latin America footprint.

Since American Tower Corporation entered Europe in 2012, its tower portfolio has grown significantly from 2,000 to over 30,000 sites. Last year, the company acquired the Telxius Towers portfolio, which increased its presence in Germany, provided entry to Spain and strengthened existing market position in Latin America. Now the ATC's European footprint reaches four markets -France, Germany, Poland and Spain- to expand its services and solutions to help wireless network operators continue developing their 5G networks across the region.

Olivier Puech, Executive Vice President and President, Europe, Africa and Latin America of American Tower said: "Our expanded presence allows us to take advantage of our best talent, skills, experience and resources globally, so that we are able to manage relationships with clients that span countries and scale our business with even more dedication, focus and sustainability."

