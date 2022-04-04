Strategic hireunderscores commitment to commercial growth across genomic assay portfolio

Agendia, Inc., a commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of seasoned diagnostic and medical device executive Farida Peters-Abbadi as Vice President of Marketing, effective April 4, 2022.

"Farida is an exciting addition to our executive team as we focus on accelerating commercial growth and introducing new groundbreaking products and services for breast cancer patients and their physicians," said Betsy Hanna, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Agendia. "Not only has she consistently driven commercial growth and structural evolution in other pioneering diagnostic and device companies, she's done so with a dynamism that we feel is requisite for success at and for Agendia. Her experience, specifically in establishing women's health companies and launching first-to-market products, will help our teams accelerate the achievement of Agendia's goals in the near future."

Most recently, Ms. Peters-Abbadi served as President and Chief Commercial Officer at Mirvie, an early-stage liquid biopsy diagnostic company, where she led the commercial, regulatory, and clinical strategy, developed the go-to-market and launch plans, and secured funding for a capital raise. Prior to that, she held a P&L leadership role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renovia, an early-stage medical device company, where she was responsible for healthcare provider marketing, direct-to-consumer marketing, sales and customer service, partnerships, and commercial operations, ultimately delivering 80% year-over-year revenue growth.

Ms. Peters-Abbadi also held a series of sales and sales management roles at ViaCell before joining PerkinElmer, where over the course of 12 years she rose to the level of Director of Marketing and led the launch plans for non-invasive prenatal testing that achieved a 25% increase in revenue. Her education includes double law degrees from McGill University, an Executive Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from Binghamton University.

"My passion for women's health is rooted in the conviction that women deserve effective solutions that prioritize their quality of life. My aim is to integrate my expertise as a marketing strategist into the robust efforts already underway at Agendia," said Ms. Peters-Abbadi. "The combination of established products like MammaPrint and BluePrint, and a pipeline of products with the potential to transform the standard of care and impact the lives of more patients worldwide, makes for a natural fit. I look forward to bringing innovation to Agendia's ongoing positive commercial momentum and accelerating its success."

Ms. Peters-Abbadi's appointment comes as the Agendia Board and management team adds to the strong executive and operational talent in the company at all levels. The company believes this dedication translates into exceptional science, actionable and transformative research, and bringing innovative new products to market to ensure patients with breast cancer, their families, and their physicians have access to the information they need to make the best decisions about the treatment journey.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that, along with other clinicopathologic factors, determines a specific patient's breast cancer recurrence risk. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a holistic view of an individual patient's breast cancer, enabling physicians to objectively select the best treatment plan.

For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005141/en/

Contacts:

Media

Terri Clevenger

ICR Westwicke Healthcare PR

Tel: 203.856.4326

Terri.Clevenger@icrinc.com